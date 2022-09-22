The troupe of artists who perform Cham dances are from the Cham ethnic minority group in Mỹ Nghiệp craft village in Phước Dân town, Ninh Phước district, Ninh Thuan province, which borders Khanh Hoa to the south.

Ponagar temple towers were built following the unique architecture of the Cham ethnic minority people and have existed for more than 1,200 years.

The relic site attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Through the dances, visitors can understand part of the unique culture of the Cham ethnic minority people.

Ponagar is currently the only place in Khanh Hoa province to host Cham dances every day. The activity is among attractions for tourists.

According to the relic sites preservation centre, after COVID-19, Ponagar has drawn 1,500-2,000 visitors each day./.

VNA