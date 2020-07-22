The conference took place in the context of many Vietnamese students missing out on studying at international schools because of the COVID-19 epidemic.



Meanwhile, Vietnam has been well controlling the COVID-19 epidemic. Universities are still open to students.



Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha emphasised that this is a great time to discuss and come up with solutions to help provide the best training programmes for both Vietnamese and foreign students, creating an international standard environment for learners. It is also a good opportunity for higher education institutions to receive Vietnamese students studying abroad and foreign students coming to study in Vietnam.



At the conference, Vietnamese VinUni and US Cornell University signed a cooperation programme.



Currently, Vietnam's higher education institutions have many quality training programmes, which are internationally accredited, trained in English and some other foreign languages.



Vietnam also has five foreign-invested universities. The international training programmes are constantly increasing in both quantity and quality with about 400 joint training programmes with more than 30 countries in the world./.

VNA