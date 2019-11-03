Nearly 8,000 people take part in the Charity Fun Run in Hung Yen province on November 3 (Photo: VNA)



Hung Yen (VNA) – The fifth edition of the Charity Fun Run took place in the northern province of Hung Yen on November 3 with the participation of nearly 8,000 runners.

The annual event was held by the British Business Group Vietnam (BBGV) with the aim of encouraging the fair-play spirit in sports and strengthening bonds between participants, in addition to raising funds for charity projects in Vietnam in numerous fields such as education, health care, and natural disaster prevention.

Besides joining the five-kilometre race, participants were also able to take part in other sideline activities such as music performances and flash-mobs.

Vice Chairman of the BBGV Christopher Jeffery hoped this year’s event will raise 1 billion VND (43,156 USD), which will be distributed according to the group’s charity policies.

Last year, the event attracted 6,000 runners and raised 650 million VND (over 28,000 USD) to help the needy in Vietnam./.