Children’s Day festivities in full swing
International Children’s Day, June 1, is being celebrated in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi with a host of activities held at the Vietnam Exhibition, Culture and Art Centre.
Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the annual “Children’s World” festival is a meaningful playground for kids during the summer holiday.
It features exhibitions on Uncle Ho and Vietnamese children, the Vietnam - Cuba friendship, and the contributions of Vietnamese children to the nation’s liberation, among others.
Kids have the opportunity to experience simple inventions and enjoy creative crafts and recycled art.
Stellar art performances are also taking place during the festival.
It will run until June 1 at 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi./.