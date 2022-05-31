Videos Vietnam more attractive investment destination Due to China's strict zero-COVID policy and disrupted supply chains, more and more German companies in Asia are looking for alternatives and neighbouring Vietnam has become a new target, the German weekly business news magazine WirtschaftsWoch wrote in an article published on May 29.

Videos Hai Duong’s GlobalGap lychees exported to EU The northern province of Hai Duong exported 3 tonnes of lychees from the first batch of the 2022 crop to the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands on May 30.

Videos Tourists to Hanoi surge in first five months of 2022 The capital city of Hanoi welcomed 6.53 million tourists in the first five months of 2022, more than double the figure in the same period last year.

Videos Foreign arrivals jump 4.5-fold in five months Foreign arrivals to Vietnam jumped over 70 percent month-on-month in May, following the removal of travel restrictions and over two weeks of SEA Games 31 competitions.