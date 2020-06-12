World Vietnam a gateway to ASEAN for EU: Italian news site An Italian news site ran an article on the Vietnamese National Assembly’s recent ratification of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), after the European Parliament ratified the two documents in February.

World Indonesia expands rice fields on Borneo island Indonesian President Joko Widodo has directed the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) to expand the country’s agricultural land programme through a project to optimise 165,000 hectares of rice fields in Pulang Pisau district in Central Kalimantan on Borneo island.

Politics Vietnam calls for protecting people, addressing challenges in Mali Vietnam called for protecting people, especially women and children, as well as absolutely addressing issues in Mali, which is crucial to cope with challenges in the Sahel, while joining a video conference of the United Nations Security Council on June 11.