China ready to join ASEAN to develop COVID-19 vaccine: Ambassador
China is ready to collaborate with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the research and development of vaccines against the COVID-19, Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Deng Xi Jun said on June 11.
COVID-19 vaccine samples developed by a plant of Sinopharm in Beijing on April 11 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – China is ready to collaborate with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the research and development of vaccines against the COVID-19, Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Deng Xi Jun said on June 11.
As reported by Xinhua, at a virtual press conference, the diplomat said the two sides have had a number of anti-pandemic cooperation since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region, pushing for regional consensus on a stronger collective response and, in the meantime, strengthening trade ties between the two sides.
There is great potential of cooperation between the bloc and China in the research, development and production of COVID-19 vaccine and China looks forward to cooperation in the area, he noted.
Founded in 1967, ASEAN comprises 10 countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam./.