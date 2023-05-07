Chinese tourists are among the highest-spending groups worldwide, spending an average of 1,800 USD per person on an overseas trip.

According to the Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports JSC (Vietravel), the high-spending group is expected to make up 5-10% of the company's total customers, doubling the figure of 3-5% in the period before the pandemic.



Chinese travelers with middle and high spending capacity require tailored services, hence her business has coordinated with resorts nationwide to develop luxury tours that bring tourists to many destinations throughout the country.

VNA

Communications activities to promote Vietnam tourism are also earmarked for trending social networks and technological platforms in China.