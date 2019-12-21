Christmas decorations adorn market
Christmas decorations on sale on many streets in Hanoi signal the biggest Christian celebration is nearing.
More decorations can be seen at this year’s market. With a wide range of prices, everyone can buy something regardless of their financial status.
According to buyers, handmade wreaths are among consumers’ favourites this year.
As Christmas nears, more people are shopping for decorations, and this year, environmentally friendly and made-in-Vietnam items are also much sought after./.