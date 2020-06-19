Travel Promotions reviving tourism industry After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. Many localities have conducted promotional campaigns and created links with other areas to introduce new tourism products, helping to raise visitor numbers and revive the industry.

Travel Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021 The northern province of Ninh Binh will continue to be host of National Tourism Year in 2021 after activities within this year’s programme were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Travel Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19 After closing for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saigon zoo and botanical gardens Thao Cam Vien reopened in late May and has once again become a popular destination for visitors, in particular youngsters. The 156-year-old park may well be the “hottest” destination this summer.

Business Northwestern provinces move to promote travel demand A tourism demand stimulus programnme for the northwestern region has been launched with the participation of more than 150 travel companies.