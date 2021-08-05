Society HCM City to cover funeral expenses for deceased COVID patients Ho Chi Minh City authorities said the city would cover expenses for funeral services for deceased COVID patients in “the safest and most solemn manner”.Ho Chi Minh City authorities said the city would cover expenses for funeral services for deceased COVID patients in “the safest and most solemn manner”.

Society Expats offer to present 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine vials to HCM City Lawyer Vo Duc Duy, a Vietnamese national in the US, and his colleagues have expressed their wish to present 50,000 vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Ho Chi Minh City which is being hit hard by the pandemic.

Society Thai Binh takes care of Agent Orange/dioxin victims Thai Binh province – one of the localities with a large number of Agent Orange/dioxin victims in northern Vietnam – held a ceremony on August 9 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the dioxin disaster in Vietnam and respond to the Day for AO/dioxin victims (August 10).

Society UNFPA continues to help Vietnam improve civil registration, vital statistics The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Vietnam and Vital Strategies on August 9 signed an agreement for a second phase of work under the Data for Health Initiative, which is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to continue supporting the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to improve civil registration and vital statistics.