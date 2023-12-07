Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) and his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Saysomphone Phomvihane (L) and Samdech Khuon Sudary at the summit. (Photo: VNA)

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, she said the joint statement on promoting the role of parliaments in bolstering the comprehensive cooperation among the three countries issued by the summit which concluded on the afternoon of December 6 in Vientiane affirms the sides’ commitment to expanding and deepening their parliamentary cooperation and partnership, thus contributing to promoting collaboration across politics, security, defence, culture, and economy, serving the nations’ socio-economic development.The Lao legislator said that the most outstanding success of the summit is the co-chairing by the three countries’ NA chairpersons. Previously, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia only had mechanisms for meetings between their party and government leaders. The event marked the first time that their top legislators convened a meeting at the highest level.According to her, at the summit, the sides reviewed results of their past teamwork and proposed directions for future engagements to promote the trilateral parliamentary relations equal to the countries’ cooperation in the party and government channels. The event discussed issues that the NAs had accomplished, with the participants unanimously agreeing to promote cooperation in such key areas as politics, security, defence, culture, and economy for the development of the countries. It also tabled what the trilateral collaboration need to address, especially regarding the building of infrastructure connecting the three countries, investment attraction, and tourism development.The release of the joint statement demonstrates a very high level of consensus on all issues, the Lao official affirmed./.