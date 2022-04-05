The Vietnamese men's football team (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)

Hanoi (VNA) – Head coach Park Hang-seo on April 5 announced a list of 27 players for Vietnam’s U23 team to prepare for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

This will be the final training course of the team for the two major tournaments, including SEA Games 31 in May and the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup slated for a month later.

Players receiving the call-ups include goalkeepers Nguyen Van Toan, Quan Van Chuan and Trinh Xuan Hoang; defenders Le Van Xuan and Bui Hoang Viet Anh; midfielders Dung Quang Nho and Huynh Cong Den, and forwards Tran Van Dat and Le Xuan Quyet.

Following the men’s football rules at the SEA Games, the participating teams can register up to three players over 23 years old. Coach Park will reveal the names of these players in the coming time.

The Vietnamese players will gather for training in Hanoi from April 7 and play two friendly matches before the start of the SEA Games 31.

Vietnam are defending champions of the men's football at the region's biggest sport event.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.