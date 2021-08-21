Hotline: (024) 39411349
Coach Park Hang-seo rejoins Vietnam national football team after quarantine time

After quarantine time, Coach Park Hang-seo continues preparing the Vietnamese team for the third round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
  • After quarantine time, Coach Park Hang-seo continues preparing the Vietnamese team for the final round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Photo courtesy of VFF)

  • Coach Park Hang-seo observes the players to prepare tactics for upcoming games. (Photo courtesy of VFF)

  • With the return of Coach Park Hang-seo and his assistants, the Vietnamese team is ready to play the first match against Saudi Arabia on September 2. (Photo courtesy of VFF)

  • Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Bui Tien Dung and Luong Xuan Truong at separate practices. (Photo courtesy of VFF)

