Coach Park Hang-seo rejoins Vietnam national football team after quarantine time
After quarantine time, Coach Park Hang-seo continues preparing the Vietnamese team for the third round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
After quarantine time, Coach Park Hang-seo continues preparing the Vietnamese team for the final round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Photo courtesy of VFF)
Coach Park Hang-seo observes the players to prepare tactics for upcoming games. (Photo courtesy of VFF)
With the return of Coach Park Hang-seo and his assistants, the Vietnamese team is ready to play the first match against Saudi Arabia on September 2. (Photo courtesy of VFF)
Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Bui Tien Dung and Luong Xuan Truong at separate practices. (Photo courtesy of VFF)