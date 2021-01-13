Collection of music copyright fees growing
Dinh Trung Can, Director of the Vietnam Centre for the Protection of Music Copyright, speaks at a meeting on January 13. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Copyright fees collected overseas for the use of Vietnamese music increased from nearly 2 billion VND (87,000 USD) in 2019 to more than 3.6 billion VND last year.
The rise is the result of efforts to promote bilateral cooperation with foreign copyright protection organisations, Dinh Trung Can, Director of the Vietnam Centre for the Protection of Music Copyright, said on January 13.
The centre has so far signed agreements with 81 collective management organisations (CMOs), about 10 percent more than a year ago.
Such bilateral cooperation, he said, has helped protect and promote Vietnamese music overseas as well as foreign music in Vietnam.
Despite proceeds from performances falling due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, total fees still exceeded 150 billion VND, up 12 percent year-on-year.
The centre paid about 107.5 billion VND to songwriters, he said, adding that an additional 36 billion VND will be given to them in January.
The centre has focused on protecting copyrighted works online and applying measures from Industry 4.0 and leading software.
It has successfully negotiated deals with Google, YouTube, Facebook, Apple, TikTok, Spotify, Moov, and Star Maker to closely monitor as much of cyber space as possible.
It will continue to cooperate with local management agencies to raise awareness about copyright protection, step up the use of technology, and provide legal advice to members, he said./.