Culture - Sports Two e-sports tourneys to be held annually The Vietnamese E-sport Championship and the University E-sport Championship will be held annually starting from this year, the Vietnam Recreational E-sport Association (VIRESA) announced on January 13.

Culture - Sports Winners of 2020 Golden Ball award announced Forward and captain Nguyen Van Quyet of Hanoi FC and striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club won the Golden Ball awards for player of the year during an awards ceremony held in HCM City on January 12.

Culture - Sports Thuy Xuan incense making village – quintessence of Vietnam Located 7km from Hue city to the South West, Thuy Xuan village is known for making incense for hundreds of years. It is not only the infamous traditional craft village of the central province but also a tourism hotspot for tourists.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese goalkeeper tops clean sheet list among ASEAN leagues Tran Nguyen Manh of Viettel FC is the leading goalkeeper in terms of having the most clean sheets in domestic leagues throughout ASEAN during 2020, according to statistics compiled by ASEAN Football.