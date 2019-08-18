Visitors to Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)

- The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has come up with proposals in six main areas as a framework for stimulating the economy together with the government.These proposals are strengthening public-private partnerships, upgrading collaboration between the government and the private sector at various levels, enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector, developing the management system of the government, supporting important government projects, establishing good governance & social responsibility and enhancing skills and knowledge and quality of life of human resources.Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prayut Cha-o-cha has responded that the proposals would be taken into consideration.He expressed confidence that the private sector will cooperate with the government to find ways and means to work under the volatility of the global economy and the difficult situation stemmed from the ongoing trade war.He touched on the Eastern Economic Corridor project, saying he will make sure that the mega project will benefit all groups of people and the nation as much as possible.PM Prayut has asked the private sector to promote SMEs to provide low-income earners with access to quality and to manufacture affordable products to help improve the quality of life of all groups of people thoroughly.-NNT/VNA