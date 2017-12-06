Head of the Central Steering Committee Vo Van Thuong (L) (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Steering Committee for External Information Service should work harder to instruct external information work, ensuring its timeliness and liveliness.



The remark was made by head of the Central Steering Committee Vo Van Thuong at a conference in Hanoi on December 6, who underlined the need to increase information in foreign languages and promote news through the internet and social media.



Thuong, also head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission, urged the Central Steering Committee to complete relevant legal documents and materialise roadmaps on developing national print and e-newspapers serving external information work.



Participants at the conference agreed on the necessity to raise public awareness of news for foreign service in the context of renewal, national construction and development, and international economic integration.



They also called for closer coordination between relevant ministries, departments and agencies at central and local levels.



The Central Steering Committee will enhance its coordination with overseas Vietnamese representative offices, while paying attention to the reform work, aiming to improve the efficiency of this kind of information.



A report presented at the conference shows that in 2017, the committee joined hands with relevant agencies to implement a range of external activities, with the most noteworthy being APEC Year 2017, especially the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in the central city of Da Nang in November.



Joint efforts were also made to highlight State visits to Vietnam by leaders of the world’s major economies like General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and State President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, along with Vietnam-Laos and Vietnam-Cambodia friendship year, the report said.-VNA