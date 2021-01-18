Society HCM City works to ensure food safety, steady prices during Tet Food companies in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City have enough stocks to meet demand during Tet in mid-February, Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, head of the HCM City People’s Council's Committee for Economy and Budget, has said.

Society Universities offer new majors for 2021-22 academic year A number of universities in the country will launch new majors for the 2021-2022 academic year to meet labour market demand.

Society Trial for ex-trade minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponed again The first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices, slated for January 18, was postponed again due to the absence of many people with related interests and obligations.

Society Smoking rate among men falls in 2020 The smoking rate among men in many provinces and cities last year fell compared to 2017 as a result of agencies’ efforts to implement tobacco harm-prevention programmes, Dr Phan Thi Hai, deputy head of the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund, said at a conference held in HCM City last week.