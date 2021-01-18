Communications work for 13th National Party Congress prepared thoroughly: official
The communications work for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress has been prepared thoroughly and specifically, Le Manh Hung, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on January 18, Hung, who is also director of the press centre for the 13th National Party Congress, said the communication work has been carried out through the media and at all-level agencies and localities, covering events after, during and before the congress.
The official highlighted the role played by press agencies in disseminating information about the congress, scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2, as well as major achievements the country has recorded over the past time.
Regarding preparations for the press centre, Hung said they have been basically completed, adding the centre has outlined specific programmes and scenarios for journalists.
The centre has been equipped well in terms of technology, internet and equipment to serve domestic and foreign reporters.
Hanoi streets decorated to welcome 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)Nearly 500 domestic reporters and technicians, and more than 60 resident correspondents, editors and technicians of foreign news agencies have registered to work at the press centre. More than 60 others will cover the congress online.
All reporters present at the centre will undergo COVID-19 testing, at the request of organisers.
According to Hung, the organisers invited foreign journalists to attend press conferences virtually due to the impact of the COVID-19.
The press centre is to be opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on January 22./.