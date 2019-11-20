Politics Chief of General Staff Phan Van Giang welcomes Cambodian guest Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, received General Chea Tara, Director of the National Defence University (NDU) of Cambodia, in Hanoi on November 19.

Politics NA discuss draft law on PPP investment on November 19 The National Assembly discussed the draft law on investment in the form of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the morning of November 19, the 22nd working day of the NA’s 8th session.

Politics Can Tho strengthens ties with Cambodian localities The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho held a working session with a delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts on November 19, discussing bilateral cooperation possibilities.

Politics Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam visits Lao Cai province Sound relations between Vietnam and Israel will be a favourable condition for the two governments and business communities to expand investment cooperation and exchanges in all fields in Vietnam, including Lao Cai province, Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar said at a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Xuan Phong on November 19.