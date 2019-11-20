Communist parties of Vietnam, France enhance cooperation
Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Hoang Trung Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 19 for a visiting delegation from the French Communist Party (PCF) led by Politburo member Jean Charles Negres.
At the reception (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Hoang Trung Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 19 for a visiting delegation from the French Communist Party (PCF) led by Politburo member Jean Charles Negres.
The French delegation’s visit is made at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations from November 18-21.
During the meeting, Hai thanked the PCF for its warm welcome to the Hanoi delegation during their visit to France in September this year.
He highly valued the practical cooperation contents agreed by the two sides in Paris, saying that this shows the close relations between the two parties.
For his part, Negres said the Vietnamese Party delegation’s visit to France has contributed to strengthening the friendship between the CPV and the PCF.
He suggested the two sides’ relevant agencies coordinate to organise an international sport tournament in Vietnam in the coming time.
The two sides discussed cooperation in infrastructure development and capital construction, and business partnerships based on the visits of the Hanoi delegation to French enterprises in September./.