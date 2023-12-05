Minister of Public Security To Lam (left) and President of the Egyptian Senate and Chairman of the Nation’s Future Party (NFP) Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razek (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam, paid a working trip to Egypt from December 2-5.



While in Egypt, Lam met with President of the Egyptian Senate and Chairman of the Nation’s Future Party (NFP) Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razek, held talks with General Secretary of the Egyptian Communist Party Salah Adly Abdelhafiz and General Secretary of the Egyptian Socialist Party Ahmed Bahaa El Shafey and had a working session with Egyptian Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfik.



At the meetings, Lam affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to traditional friendship and cooperation with Egypt, while highlighting the sound development of bilateral relationship in all fields over the past 60 years.



Speaking highly of Egypt's prestige and position in the Middle East and North Africa, he proposed specific directions and measures to deepen bilateral relations in the future.



The Egyptian officials praised Vietnam’s role in the region and the world and expressed the desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in trade and investment.



The two sides agreed to continue promoting friendship and cooperation, increasing all-level delegation exchanges and maintaining bilateral cooperation mechanisms. They consented to organise the 6th meeting of the Vietnam-Egypt Joint Committee soon and improve the effectiveness of cooperation between the CPV and political parties in Egypt, and between socio-political organisations of the two countries.





Minister of Public Security To Lam visits the Vietnamese Embassy and meets with the Vietnamese community in Egypt. (Photo: VNA)

They also agreed to continue to coordinate closely and effectively at international multilateral forums, faciliate trade exchange, exploration of business cooperation opportunities towards diversifying product lines and ensuring a balance of interests of both sides. Notably, the two sides concurred to enhance consultation and cooperation to deal with traditional and non-traditional security challenges, such as combating terrorism, transnational crime, and climate change response.



They committed to guaranteeing the security of safety of investment, trade and tourism activities in the two countries, simplifying visa producedures for citizens of the two countries, among other measures.



During his meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in Egypt, Lam urged the embassy to continue promoting the spirit of “bamboo diplomacy” and proposing measures to promote bilateral cooperation./.