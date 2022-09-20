Communist Party of Vietnam enhances ties with Poland’s political parties
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation, paid a working visit to Poland from September 17-20.
Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation. (Photo: VNA)Warsaw (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation, paid a working visit to Poland from September 17-20.
During their stay, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Marshal of the Sejm (lower house) Ryszard Terlecki; held talks with Vice Chairman of the Democratic Left Alliance Andrzej Szejna; met with representatives of the Poland-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy.
During the working sessions, Hoai stressed that the visit aimed at boosting cooperation between the CPV and Poland’s political parties, thus contributing to deepening the two countries’ traditional friendship.
She affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its ties with Poland, considering the country a priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe.
The Polish officials said that Poland considers Vietnam a priority partner in Southeast Asia, and emphasised that the promotion of the bilateral cooperation has achieved high consensus in the Polish Government and Parliament.
Poland treasures Vietnam's role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and wants the two countries to become each other's gateways to enter the EU and ASEAN markets, they stressed, affirming their country’s support for the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and its willingness to cooperate closely with Vietnam at regional and international multilateral forums.
They also appreciated the Vietnamese community in Poland, considering them as bridges helping promote the friendship between the two nations.
The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation through the Party, State, National Assembly channels and people-to-people exchanges; and discussed several measures to enhance their ties in such fields as climate change response, digital transformation, green economy, education and training, and facilitate the operation of both nations’ enterprises./.