Society Vietnam develops open educational resources for higher education Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed Decision No. 1117/QD-TTg approving a programme to develop open educational resources for higher education.

Society President extends Mid-Autumn Festival wishes to children President Vo Van Thuong on September 26 sent a letter extending his best wishes to Vietnamese children inside and outside the country as well as foreign children living in Vietnam on the occasion of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2023.

Society Samsung Hope School to be built in Binh Phuoc province A new school in the chain of Samsung Hope Schools in Vietnam will be built in the southern province of Binh Phuoc following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on its construction on September 26.

Society President meets with representatives of scholarship fund, club for islands President Vo Van Thuong praised tireless efforts made by members of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For the Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club to maintain operations for many years when he meet with their representatives in Hanoi on September 26.