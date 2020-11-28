Winning businesses receive the award for having excellent responsive human capital initiative at the 2020 Vietnam HR Awards in HCM City on Nov. 25 (Photo: VNA)

- Twelve Vietnamese and multinational companies and 10 HR leaders were honoured for their human capital initiatives at the Vietnam HR Awards in HCM City on November 25.The Labour & Social Affairs newspaper and Talentnet Corporation this year launched the 2020 Vietnam HR Awards – special edition to help the business community share examples and valuable lessons in responding to risks that the COVID-19 pandemic posed.After more than six months and three rigorous selection rounds, 10 highly responsive companies and 10 highly responsive HR leaders along with two companies with progressive responses to adversity were chosen for the awards.The winning companies included PNJ, L’Oreal, Pepsico Foods, Techcombank, Avery Dennison RBIS, Robert Bosch Engineering, Unilever, DXC, Gentherm, and Suntory Pepsico.At the event, the winners shared their stories, including real-life scenarios, human resource strategic framework, lessons learnt, and accomplishments, with more than 400 attendees.While there were companies who showed their team spirit with high levels of co-ordination in response solutions, others were successful in communicating smoothly to create trust and cohesion within the organisation, and there were also lessons about effectively controlling budgets while still being able to demonstrate creativity in adopting solutions.The event also included dialogues and panel discussions with guest speakers, many of them top executives at leading companies, about the importance of ensuring co-ordination between departments and speed in responding to business challenges, lessons learnt on enhancing sustainable development and how COVID-19 has injected businesses with antibodies and the role of HR has changed, among other topics.Addressing the event, Nguyen Thi Ha, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said since the beginning of the year the pandemic had had a negative impact on almost all manufacturing and service companies.Her ministry had advised the Government to come up with comprehensive policies to enable companies and workers to stabilise production and their lives respectively to ensure social security.“Supporting companies and employees is one of the biggest priorities.“In the business sector, responsive initiatives are crucial to ensure the rights and safety of employees while promoting both quality and quantity of human resources, the most valuable assets of companies.”She hailed the Vietnam HR Awards, saying it “has once again brought information, lessons learnt and advice from leading economists, and become a prestigious programme which helps efficiently connect and support companies and HR executives.”Tieu Yen Trinh, CEO of Talentnet Corporation and permanent vice chairwoman of the organising committee, said: “We call this the season of excellent responsive initiatives because both the contestants and the organising committee are doing their best to overcome adversity. As a member of the jury, being able to listen to the presentations by businesses, I believe that behind the brief words in the presentation slides are whole teams working together to overcome adversity.”/.