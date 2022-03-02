Completion schedule of HCM City Metro Line No.2 extended to 2030
Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.2 (Ben Thanh-Tham Luong) is scheduled to complete in 2030 instead of 2026 as previously planned, according to the city Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).
Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.2 (Ben Thanh-Tham Luong) is scheduled to complete in 2030 instead of 2026 as previously planned, according to the city Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).
In its recent report to the city People’s Committee on the project, the authority explained that the slow ground clearance has led to the slow selection of contractors for bidding packages.
Currently, only 83.45 percent of the ground has been handed over to the project.
The MAUR proposed that the city People’s Committee direct the city Inspection Office and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to speed up the process of approving land price adjustments in Districts 3, 10 and 12, and Tan Phu and Tan Binh districts to serve the compensation and the approval of contractor selection plans within March.
Metro Line No 2 will have 10 stations and span more than 11km through Districts 1, 2, 3, 10, and 12, and Tan Binh and Tan Phu districts. Trains will travel underground for about 9.2km.
Completed, it will connect the Thu Thiem new urban area with downtown HCM City and neighbourhoods in the city’s northwestern section./.
In its recent report to the city People’s Committee on the project, the authority explained that the slow ground clearance has led to the slow selection of contractors for bidding packages.
Currently, only 83.45 percent of the ground has been handed over to the project.
The MAUR proposed that the city People’s Committee direct the city Inspection Office and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to speed up the process of approving land price adjustments in Districts 3, 10 and 12, and Tan Phu and Tan Binh districts to serve the compensation and the approval of contractor selection plans within March.
Metro Line No 2 will have 10 stations and span more than 11km through Districts 1, 2, 3, 10, and 12, and Tan Binh and Tan Phu districts. Trains will travel underground for about 9.2km.
Completed, it will connect the Thu Thiem new urban area with downtown HCM City and neighbourhoods in the city’s northwestern section./.