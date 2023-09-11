Business Vietnam, Saudi Arabia eye stronger trade, investment ties Vietnam and Saudi Arabia boast substantial potential to improve the efficiency of their trade and investment cooperation, heard a business forum in Hanoi on September 11.

Business Minister vows support for US, Vietnamese firms in high-tech economy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has pledged to join other ministries, sectors, and localities to provide optimal conditions for US and Vietnamese enterprises to successfully make investment and do business, thus helping generate sustainable values and boost connections for common interests to secure prosperity for both countries.

Business Bac Ninh goes all out to support effective investment for RoK firms The authorities of Bac Ninh are committed to creating favourable conditions for long-term and effective investments by businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the northern province, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan at a working session with visiting RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Youngsam on September 11.