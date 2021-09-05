Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment has drawn up a programme on supporting digital transformation in enterprises, cooperatives and household businesses during the 2021-2025 period.



It has also sketched out a draft project, a draft proposal and a draft decision approving the programme that aims to materialise policies and guidelines of the Party, laws of the State and solutions of the Government in this regard.



The programme is expected to help accelerate digital transformation through changes in awareness, mindset and strategies of enterprises, as well as incentives towards digitalisation in business, administration and production activities.



Accordingly, all of the production facilities would have their awareness and mindset of digital transformation improved by 2025. Meanwhile, at least 500,000 of them will receive assistance from the programme like training, consultancy and access to digital packages.



Among the beneficiaries, at least 800 firms, 100 cooperatives and 4,000 household businesses are set to become models in digital transformation, especially in processing, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and certain production spheres.



A network of experts will be set up, bringing together at least 500 organisations and individuals that will provide consultancy in digital transformation, and announce a database with at least 100 digital transformation solutions.



The programme targets enterprises, cooperatives and business households that seek digital transformation to improve their production and business efficiency and competitiveness.



To meet the set targets, the ministry will build documents and tools guiding digital transformation, roll out activities and boost cooperation between relevant sides.



The programme will focus on developing and raising capacity of experts in digital transformation according to global standards and trends, and connecting them with the production facilities.



It will select production facilities that have capacity and commit to adopting digital transformation, helping them put forth a roadmap for digital transformation, and offering them up to a 50 percent reduction of consultancy costs.



The funding for the programme will come from the State budget, both at central and local levels, and contributions by organisations, individuals and businesses./.









VNA