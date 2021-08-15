Society Vietnam intensifies handling of fake news Authorities have been working together to deal with fake news, which has grown in concern during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Fake news is proliferating due to the gullibility and irresponsibility of social media users around the country.

Society Vietnam among the friendliest countries on Earth Vietnam has ranked ninth among the ten friendliest countries in the world, the World Population Review quoted a survey conducted by InterNations.

Society Nearly 309 million USD donated to COVID-19 fight so far: VFF The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has received over 7.02 trillion VND (308.8 million USD) in donations to help with the national COVID-19 relief efforts since May 1, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Le Tien Chau said at an event on August 13.

Society Da Nang to halt all activities for seven days to curb COVID-19 The central city of Da Nang is going to suspend all activities for seven days, starting August 16, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.