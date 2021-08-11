Ninh Thuan: ethnic communities assisted to effectivley use IT
The People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan province plans to use the application of information technology to help ethnic minority people gain access to important government information.
Officers at Ma Noi commune's People's Committee in Ninh Son district of Ninh Thuan province have applied IT to manage information (Photo: baoninhthuan.com.vn)
This is part of an action plan under the Government’s project to strengthen information technology applications to support ethnic minority people from 2021-2025.
The system will help ethnic minority people access the latest information on education, health, science and technology and markets as well as the policies and laws of the State and Party.
By 2023, the south-central province wants all reputable people in the community and 90 percent of ethnic minority people to understand the policies and laws of the State, and be able to access information on security and order, forest fire prevention and control, natural disaster prevention and disease prevention.
The province will use IT to ensure that 80 percent of the festivals and customs of ethnic minorities will be preserved in the form of digitised and multimedia databases.
An electronic library, which includes information on local ethnic minority groups, will be built to serve the communities.
By 2025, the province will complete the database system on ethnic minority groups, contributing to socio-economic development, and helping to maintain security and order in the areas in which ethnic minority people live.
Currently, only a low percentage of people in these areas have computers and internet connections while local officials, civil servants and teachers do have computers provided by the province and district.
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Nguyen Long Bien said in order to achieve the above goals, the province needs to assign relevant units to upgrade IT equipment and infrastructure, guide people through the use of smart mobile devices to support the dissemination of policies and laws, provide employment information and support remote medical diagnosis and treatment for ethnic minority people.
The province would strengthen education on searching and using online public services provided by State agencies and improve information dissemination and knowledge about information technology.
There are 32 ethnic minority groups with 144,200 people living in the province, accounting for 24.4 percent of the province's population.
Ethnic minority people live in 37 communes in seven districts and cities. More than 6,080 households are living in poverty, accounting for 16.19 percent of the province’s population./.