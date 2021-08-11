Society Da Nang eyes top three performers in digital transformation by 2030 The central city of Da Nang is eyeing to be in the top three performers in digital transformation, information security and e-commerce by 2030, according to a resolution issued by the municipal Party Committee.

Society NA Chairman signs Resolution on 2021-2025 poverty reduction National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue signed Resolution No.24/2021/QH15 approving in principle investment in the National Target Programme on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period.

Society Communication campaign launched to promote ban on smoking in indoor public places The Ministry of Health’s Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund and the Global Public Health Organisation (Vital Strategies) launched a communication campaign to promote the enforcement of the ban on smoking in indoor public places on August 10.

Society Infographic Special attention paid to Vietnamese AO/dioxin victims Sixty years have passed since the US army dropped tens of millions of extremely toxic chemicals on various areas across the south of Vietnam, but their devastating impact still lingers. Over the years, special attention has been paid to Vietnamese AO/dioxin victims.