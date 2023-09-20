PM Pham Minh Chinh visits residents in the affected area. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet sent a letter of sympathy to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on September 20 over the significant human and property losses caused by a fire at a mini apartment building in Hanoi late September 12 night.



In the letter, PM Manet expressed his profound condolences to PM Chinh, the victims and their families. He also voiced his belief that under the leadership of the Vietnamese Government, the Vietnamese people will soon overcome these painful moments.



The same day, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also cabled a letter of condolences to Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



The tragic blaze, which occurred at 11:22 pm at the 10-storey building in an alley on Khuong Ha street, Thanh Xuan district, killing 56 people./.