Politics Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries ink cooperation plan for 2021 The ministries of national defence of Vietnam and Laos agreed to continue promoting the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms during their leaders’ talks in Hanoi on December 4.

Politics Strong cooperation to help international community defeat COVID-19: PM Phuc By harnessing the will and power of each nation and strengthening solidarity and cooperation, the international community will win the battle against COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in his message to the UN General Assembly’s special session on COVID-19 response.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh welcomes Vice Foreign Minister of RoK Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 4 received Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Tae-ho, who is in Hanoi to attend the 8th Mekong - RoK Business Forum.

Politics Vietnam, Japan bolster defence cooperation Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on December 4.