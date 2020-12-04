Condolences to France over former President’s passing
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the passing of former President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing.
Former President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing who passed away on December 2 at the age of 94 (Photo: EPA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered sympathies to his French counterpart Jean Castex.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also extended condolences to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, who served as president of France from 1974 to 1981, died on December 2 at the age of 94./.