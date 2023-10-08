Condolences to Syria over deadly drone attack
Funeral held for soldiers who died in a drone attack in Homs. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
President Vo Van Thuong sent a message of condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended condolences to his Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a message of condolences to Speaker of the Syrian People’s Council Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended condolences to Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Al-Meqdad./.