Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Nguyen Vu Tung addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi jointly held a conference in Hanoi on November 14 to discuss the Belt and Road initiative and cooperation between Vietnam and China.The event, the second of its kind, was part of activities to mark the five years since the introduction of the Belt and Road initiative.Addressing the conference, Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Nguyen Vu Tung said that amidst the changing regional and global situation, especially the fierce competition among world powers, Vietnam and China share a high demand for building trust, increasing mutual understanding, and promoting their partnership for the maintenance of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.The conference offered a chance for participants to seek measures for win-win cooperation based on common regulations and standards, he said, expressing his hope that Vietnamese and Chinese scholars will give specific and practical recommendations to boost the Vietnam-China partnership, especially within the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the linking of the Belt and Road and “Two Corridors, One Belt” initiatives.Newly-accredited Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo noted that the Vietnam-China trade has exceeded 100 billion USD. In the coming time, China is willing to work closely with Vietnam to successfully implement the common perspectives of senior leaders of both countries, especially activities within the Belt and Road and “Two Corridors, One Belt” initiatives.The diplomat underlined that the two countries should invest more in promoting bilateral economic and trade affiliation, benefiting people of both sides and contributing to regional and global growth.Hu Zhengyue, Vice President of China’s Public Diplomacy Association and former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the Belt and Road initiative is based on five principles, including equality and mutual benefits, win-win cooperation, and openness and tolerance.At the conference, participants also discussed various issues related to the current situation and outlook of the Belt and Road, initiative as well as new opportunities in the Vietnam-China collaboration. –VNA