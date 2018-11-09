Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – A press conference on the annual Vietnam – China International Trade and Tourism Fair 2018 opened in Ha Long city, the northern border province of Quang Ninh, on November 9.



It is the 13th time the fair has been held between Quang Ninh and China’s Guangxi province. This year, it will take place in Dongxing city from December 21-27.



Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of Dongxing Party Committee Dai Lan Hua said the city will strive to become the first ASEAN city of China in the near future.



This year, the event attracts over 800 stalls, including 700 ones by Chinese enterprises and the remaining, by Vietnamese firms. It is significant to developing trade, tourism and investment in Mong Cai – Dongxing economic area, towards becoming a model area in bilateral comprehensive partnership.



As part of the fair, a seminar on investment, tourism and trade promotion, a seminar on ASEAN fruit and vegetable cooperation, border tours, friendship football matches, a swimming competition and a singing festival on river will also be held.



Vice Chairman of the Mong Cai City People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Dung said the event will facilitate border trade and improve the competitiveness of Mong Cai – Dongxing border gate.-VNA