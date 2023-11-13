Conference looks to promote sustainable tourism in Central Highlands
At the workshop held in Gia Lai province on November 12 (Photo: VNA)Gia Lai (VNA) – Orientations and measures to branch out cultural and eco-tourism in the Central Highlands region in a sustainable fashion were highlighted at a workshop in Gia Lai province on November 12.
The event was organised by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in collaboration with the Gia Lai provincial Party Committee.
Endowed with a trove of cultural and historical heritage, an array of specialties, and standout ethnic festivals, the Central Highlands boast huge potential to develop cultural and eco-tourism. However, experts said the region’s tourism is facing formidable challenges due to its underdeveloped infrastructure, poor human resources quality and ineffective tourism promotion as well as shortage of attractive tourism offerings.
According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Region III Doan Trieu Long, the State, competent sectors, localities, businesses and people should enhance cooperation and work to raise public awareness of the significance of the preservation of the region’s cultural values and ecosystem.
Experts and scientists proposed completing policies to promote tourism development, including support in terms of finance, tax, land, credit, insurance, and public investment, and mobilising resources for tourism infrastructure development.
Besides, it is necessary to step up training to improve the quality of tourism human resources, create diverse products and enhance communications work to popularise local destinations to visitors from far and wide.
They stressed that the region must bolster tourism connectivity in tandem with environmental protection, and stop activities that cause harm to the local environment.
Dinh A Ngui, Chairman of A Ngui tourism service company limited in Gia Lai province said that with a view to capitalising on the local heritage potential, authorities at all levels should outline orientations and plans on tourism development, invest in infrastructure at tourism sites and traditional craft villages, and give priority to developing entertainment zones, traditional cuisines and souvenir gifts.
Regarding community-based tourism, he suggested the province’s tourism sector pay due heed to improving tourism services at ethnic villages and spiritual sites, and promoting cultural, agricultural and natural tourism at Kon Ka Kinh National Park and Kon Chu Rang Nature Reserve./.