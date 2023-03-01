Business Petrol prices revised down slightly Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment made at 3pm on March 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business UOB completes acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Vietnam United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) on March 1 announced the completion of the acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Vietnam, which includes the transfer of approximately 575 Citigroup related staff to UOB Vietnam.

Business Denimsandjeans Vietnam Show opens in HCM City The fifth edition of the Denimsandjeans Vietnam Show opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 with the participation of many big denim manufacturers from more than 10 countries.

Business Number of newly-registered businesses down 18.3% in February Vietnam saw 8,841 new enterprises registering a combined capital of 65.6 trillion VND (2.76 billion USD) and nearly 51,100 labourers in February, according to the General Statistics Office.