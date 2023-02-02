Politics Dongxing delegation visits Mong Cai to attend CPV's 93rd anniversary celebrations A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 2 visited Mong Cai city in Vietnam's northeastern border province of Quang Ninh to attend activities marking the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Party members in Hong Kong show pride celebrating CPV anniversary Party members in Hong Kong (China) show their pride when joining celebration of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), as they are living and studying in the place where the CPV was born.

Politics Party chief’s book on fight against corruption and negative phenomena released A ceremony was held in Hanoi on February 2 to release the book entitled “Resolutely, persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building more transparent and stronger Party and State” by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics South African party leader impressed by Vietnam’s achievements General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Solly Mapaila has expressed his impression at the achievements that Vietnam has gained under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).