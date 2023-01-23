Politics Foreign minister details six priorities of diplomatic sector in 2023 Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has highlighted the six priorities the diplomatic sector will focus on in 2023, during a recent interview granted to the press.

Politics Cuban Ambassador hails significance of Vietnam’s joining UNHRC The presence of developing nations like Vietnam – a country which experienced wars for national liberation in the past and has recently gained remarkable economic achievements – in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is of great significance, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén has stated.

Politics Vietnam working hard to protect, promote human rights Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11, 2022 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Politics Vietnam rising to new position with new desire Vietnam has become a reliable friend and partner as well as a responsible member of the international community over the years. Its immense fortune has created a solid foundation to achieve its goal of rapid and sustainable development in the future.