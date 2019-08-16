Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Experts gathered at a conference held in the central city of Da Nang by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the municipal People’s Committee on August 16, discussing measures to lure more foreign visitors to the Southeast Asian country.Discussions at the event channeled focus on tourism promotion in key markets, and developing tourism stimulus packages based on support of airlines and service providers.The participants laid stress on the necessity to boost collaboration with the country’s tourism source markets, and enhance regional connectivity through working closely with tourism authorities of regional nations. They also spoke highly the role of cooperation with domestic and foreign organisations and individuals to popularise Vietnamese tourism.In the meantime, local authorities must pay heed to ensuring security, food hygiene and safety, clean environment at tourist spots, they highlighted.Since the outset of the year, Vietnam welcomed nearly 10 million foreign tourists, up 8 percent from the same time last year. However, the growth of foreign tourist arrivals has shown stagnant signs as the number of tourists from traditional markets like China and the Republic of Korea went down due to economic situation.Vietnam has set target to host 17.7-18 million foreigners this year.On the occasion, the VNAT launched a campaign to protect the tourism environment with the theme of “Go Green”.-VNA