Conference seeks to boost SOEs’ digital transformation
Illustrative image (Photo: cafebiz.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - State-owned enterprises (SOEs) must push up digital transformation to improve their competitiveness and operation efficency, Chairman of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) Nguyen Hoang Anh said.
He was speaking at a conference on November 18 about building e-Government and digital transformation at enterprises that SOEs must be pioneers in digital transformation, adding that in the era of Industry 4.0, digital transformation was an inevitable trend that every country in the world was aiming for and Vietnam was no exception.
2020 was the starting year for the national digital transformation following the Prime Minister’s Decision No 749/QĐ-TTg about the national digital transformation programme to 2025 with a vision to 2030.
Anh stressed that digital transformation was not only a task but also a solution for SOEs to improve their operation efficiency.
“SOEs must be pioneers in digital transfomation to increase their competitiveness and operation efficiency, and contribution to the prevention and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Nineteen SOEs under CMSC’s management were playing a significant role in the national digital transformation process, given that they were holding significant resources of the country’s economy.
CMSC’s Deputy Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Canh urged SOEs to speed up the digital transformation process to play a leading role in developing a digital economy.
He said technology enterprises under CMSC’s management must be responsible for implementing digital transformation for the Government, local authorities and other enterprises.
Determination and drastic measures must be taken to speed up the digital transformation, Canh said. “Who comes first will win,” he stressed.
He said SOEs needed to prepare in terms of digital infrastructure, developing digital-based solutions and products as well as building talents and enhancing capacity.
Besides, focus should also be placed on ensuring network security in digital transformation.
Chairman of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) Pham Duc Long said Vietnam’s digital economy saw significant development in recent years. However, the development remained uneven among different economic sectors and different regions, Long said.
Long said VNPT would continue efforts to become the leading partner of the Government in developing e-Government as well as the leading company in Vietnam to master Industry 4.0 to solve pressing issues of the country and provide comprehensive digital-based solutions.
On the same day, CMSC officially launched a document linking axis developed by VNPT which would be connected with the national document linking axis, helping save time and costs in handling administrative documents./.