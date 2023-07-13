Politics PM suggests stronger relations with US state Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Governor of the US state of Nebraska Jim Pillen shared the view that ample room remains for the bilateral cooperation, and Nebraska should enhance relations with Vietnam in general and its localities in particular during their meeting in Hanoi on July 13.

Politics Vietnam, US discuss bilateral trade, investment ties Vietnam considers the US and the state of Nebraska in particular one of the important partners, wishing for stable and progressive economic and trade relations to deepen bilateral comprehensive partnership in a substantive manner, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told Governor of Nebraska Jim Pillen during a working session in Hanoi on July 13.

Politics Commission decides disciplinary measures against some Party organisations, members The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 30th meeting in Hanoi on July 12-13, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members.

Politics Vietnam looks to promote cooperation with UK in climate change response Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh had a discussion in Hanoi on July 13 with the UK’s ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew on cooperation between the two countries in responding to climate change and protecting the environment.