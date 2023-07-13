Congratulations extended to new legislative leader of Thailand
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 13 sent a message of congratulations to Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on the occasion of him endorsed by the King of Thailand to be President of the National Assembly of Thailand.
In the message, Chairman Hue expressed joy at the constant strengthening of the friendship between the Vietnam and Thailand in general and cooperation between the two legislatures in particular.
He said he wishes to cooperate closely with Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to further promote the cooperation between the two parliaments, contributing to the development of the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership for the interests of the two peoples and the sake of peace, stability and development of the ASEAN Community as well as the Asia-Pacific region and the world as a whole./.