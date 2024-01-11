Congratulations extended to new Prime Minister of France
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 11 sent a message of congratulation to the new Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal.
Gabriel Attal, new Prime Minister of France (Photo: REUTERS)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 11 sent a message of congratulation to the new Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal./.
