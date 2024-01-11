Politics Vietnam requests UN High Commission for Human Rights Office to correct information Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on January 11 refuted the accuracy of the information about Vietnam’s human right commitments posted on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Politics First police peacekeeping unit of Vietnam established The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Office for UN Peacekeeping Operations held an inauguration ceremony for the Vietnam Police Peacekeeping Unit No.1 in Hanoi on January 11.

Politics Spokeswoman highlights significance of Indonesian President’s upcoming visit The welcoming of Indonesian President Joko Widodo for a state visit to Vietnam underscores Vietnam's consistent policy of treasuring relations with neighbouring countries and ASEAN, including Indonesia, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Politics Building East Sea into space of cooperation, development: Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Maintaining and Promoting Stability in the Maritime Sphere in Southeast Asia issued on December 30, 2023 shows the importance that the bloc attaches to the maritime sphere in the region, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on January 11.