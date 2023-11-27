Christopher Luxon becomes the 42nd Prime Minister of New Zealand on November 27. (Photo: AP/daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 27 sent a message of congratulations to the 42nd Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, as his cabinet was officially sworn in on the day.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his congratulations to Winston Peter on being appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand./.