President Tran Dai Quang (L) meets with Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah during the former's State visit to Brunei in August 2016 (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 5 sent congratulatory messages to Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the 50th year of his reign.The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh extended congratulations to Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Pehin Dato Lim Jock Seng.Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah came to the throne on October 5, 1967, at the age of 21.-VNA