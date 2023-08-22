Politics Infographic Vietnam, Canada celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations Vietnam - Canada relations have developed robustly over the past five decades, making significant contributions to the development and prosperity of both countries.

Politics President hosts banquet in honour of Kazakh counterpart Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong hosted a banquet in Hanoi on August 21 evening in honour of visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Politics Joint press release on Kazakh President’s Vietnam visit issued A joint press release on the outcomes of the official visit to Vietnam by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from August 20-22 has been issued.

Videos New chapter in Vietnam-Canada relations The year 2023 marks an important milestone in the Vietnam-Canada relationship with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It is considered a solid foundation to start a new chapter for bilateral ties.