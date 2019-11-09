Politics Prime Minister addresses issues at NA’s Q&A session Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addressed several issues at the question-and-answer session in Hanoi on November 8, as part of the 14th National Assembly’s ongoing eighth session.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh receives Slovenian economic minister Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received visiting Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek in Hanoi on November 8.

Politics NA Chairwoman requires Government to effectively implement NA resoluti Concluding the three-day Q&A session on November 8, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan required the government to thoroughly study the opinions of NA deputies, voters and people in order to take practical measures for positive changes in areas under their management.

Politics VNA leader suggests ways to win public trust in fake news combat General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Nguyen Duc Loi has highlighted necessary efforts and actions to win public trust in the fight against fake news, while addressing the 17th General Assembly of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agency (OANA) that is taking place in the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 6-9.