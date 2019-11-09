Congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day
The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on November 9 sent a message of congratulations to the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the occasion of Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2019).
Cambodian people celebrate Independence Day (Source: Prime Minister Hun Sen's Facebook)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on November 9 sent a message of congratulations to the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the occasion of Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2019).
The same day, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong cabled a congratulatory message to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a letter of greetings to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, while Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.
In these messages and letters, the CPVCC and Vietnamese leaders congratulated Cambodian people on the great achievements they have reaped during national building and development over the past 66 years.
They wished Cambodia would obtain more attainments under the visionary reign of the King and the sound leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the Government, and believed that the fine relations between Vietnam and Cambodia would further grow in the time ahead.
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a letter of greetings to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.-VNA