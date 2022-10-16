Congratulations to China over 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the CPC’s 20th National Congress, which opened on October 16 in Beijing.
Outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the CPC’s 20th National Congress, which opened on October 16 in Beijing.
The CPV Central Committee extended the warmest congratulations to the CPC’s 20th National Congress, and through the congress, to all CPC members and Chinese people, the message reads.
“With comradeship and fraternity, we are closely following each step of development and growth of China and rejoice to notice that since the 18th Congress to now, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core, and the orientation of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the CPC has led the Chinese people to win many great and extensive achievements, complete on schedule the goal of an "all-round well-off society," successfully organize celebrations to mark the CPC’s centenary anniversary, adopt the Resolution on Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century and firmly take socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era. We highly value and warmly congratulate Chinese comrades over those great accomplishments."
“The 20th National Congress of the CPC is a significant historic milestone and an important event in the political life of the CPC and the Chinese people. We firmly believe that the Congress will define important orientations and policies, and make major decisions so as to successfully realise the goal of basically achieving socialist modernization, towards building a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful on the centenary anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.”
“Vietnam and China are two close neighbours. Both the CPV and the CPC are leading the cause of Doi Moi (renewal), door-opening reform and socialist building in our respective countries. The Party, State and people of Vietnam always bear in mind the great and valuable support of the Chinese Party, State and people in Vietnam’s revolutionary struggle for national liberation in the past and the current national construction. We consistently attach importance to and are ready to, together with the Chinese Party, State and people, make unceasing efforts to consolidate and lift the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China to a new stage of development, meeting the aspirations and essential interests of the two countries’ people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.”
The message concludes with a wish for great success of the CPC’s 20th National Congress./.