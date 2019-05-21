Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin (Source: AFP/VNA)

– General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong as well as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent congratulations on May 21 to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his re-election.The same day, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh congratulated Indonesia’s re-elected Vice President Ma’ruf Amin.In their congratulations, the Vietnamese leaders expressed their belief that President Widodo and Vice President Amin will lead the nation and people towards new achievements.They hoped with the effort and determination of the two countries’ leaders, the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership will continue to develop with great strength for the benefit of their peoples and for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the ASEAN Community. –VNA