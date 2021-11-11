Politics Infographic Major contents of APEC CEO Summit 2021 The APEC CEO Summit, one of the world’s premier business and government events in 2021, takes place in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 11-12. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered pre-record speech at the discussion session on sustainable development and climate change on Nov. 11.

Politics Vietnam values ties with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen presented President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s credentials to Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Susan Dougan via videoconference on November 10, affirming that Vietnam always values developing ties with the island nation.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador stands for election to Int’l Law Commission again Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao, the first Vietnamese to be elected as a member of the International Law Commission (ILC), will continue running for this post for another tenure, 2023-2027.

Politics Congratulations to new Speaker of Japanese House of Representatives Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue has offered congratulations to Hosoda Hiroyuki on the latter’s election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.