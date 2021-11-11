Congratulations to Japanese leaders
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 10 sent a message of congratulations to Kishida Fumio on his re-election as Prime Minister of Japan.
Kishida Fumio, President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, is elected Prime Minister of the country at a special meeting of the National Diet on November 10 (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 10 sent a message of congratulations to Kishida Fumio on his re-election as Prime Minister of Japan.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue extended his congratulations to Hosoda Hiroyuki on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son congratulated Hayashi Yoshimasa on being named as Foreign Minister of Japan./.