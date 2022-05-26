Congratulations to new leaders of Philippines
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 25 sent their letters of congratulations to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos who was proclaimed the next President of the Philippines.
Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos is proclaimed the next President of the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan extended congratulations to Sara Duterte who was declared the next Vice President of the Philippines./.