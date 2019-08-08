Congratulations to new President of Japan’s House of Councillors VNA Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 18:24:00 Print Santo Akiko, President of the House of Councillors of Japan (Source: japantimes.co.jp) Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 8 sent a message of congratulations to Santo Akiko on her election as President of the House of Councillors of Japan. Related News Politics Japan helps Vietnam with e-Government building Business Japan – one of four largest importers of Vietnam Culture - Sports Vietnam-Japan Culture Exchange Festival opens in Da Nang Society Vietnam, Japan agree on employing specific skilled workers National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan Santo Akiko President of the House of Councillors Japan Vietnamplus Vietnam News Vietnam News Agency Japan Vietnam Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel