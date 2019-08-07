At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam and Japan on August 7 agreed to promote their cooperation in e-Government building in the Southeast Asian country in the time ahead.The agreement was reached by the Vietnamese Government Office and Japan’s Cabinet Office and Ministry of International Affairs and Communications (MIC) at a ceremony in Tokyo.The signatories were Minister-Chairman of the Vietnamese Government Office Mai Tien Dung and MIC Minister Masatoshi Ishida.Under the deal, the two sides will exchange experience in building legal frameworks and institutions, improving the capacity of IT managers and workers of the e-Government.They will also consider enhancing collaboration through the exchange of experts and the organisation of workshops.During his stay in Japan from August 5-7, Dung met with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.Dung said the Vietnamese delegation hopes to learn from the host country’s experience in administrative reform and e-Government building, towards a digital Government, economy and society.He called on Suda to pay more attention to boosting cooperation between the Vietnamese Government Office and its Japanese counterpart, step up all-level delegation exchanges, and continue to help Vietnam in reform efforts.For his part, Suda expressed his hope to cooperate with the Vietnamese Government Office across spheres in order to strengthen the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership.The Japanese side will consider the Vietnamese Government Office’s proposal for Japan’s non-refundable aid regarding the technical package in e-Government building, he said.Besides, Dung had a meeting with Secretary-General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Toshihiro Nikai, who is also Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.He thanked members of the alliance for their contributions to Vietnam’s development as well as the Vietnam-Japan relationship.Nikai committed to contributing more to the bilateral ties and expressed his hope for increased exchanges between the LDP and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).On this occasion, Dung met with Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Toshiko Abe, during which the Vietnamese official suggested the two countries beef up cooperation in economy, trade, investment, administrative reform and the training of strategic officials.For her part, Abe affirmed that Japan will continue to provide technical assistance for Vietnam and partner with the Vietnamese Government in e-Government building.At a meeting with Shinichi Kitaoka, who is President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Dung reiterated the Vietnamese Government’s viewpoints of seriously implementing commitments to official development assistance (ODA) projects between Vietnam and Japan, matching benefits and laws of the two countries.He called on the JICA to further support the Vietnamese Government Office in its administrative reform, e-Government building and personnel training.Kitaoka stressed Japan wishes to enhance the friendship with Vietnam across fields, adding that Vietnam is a big source of guest workers to Japan.-VNA