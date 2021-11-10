Congratulations to President of Republic of Cabo Verde on swearing in
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 10 sent a message of congratulations to José Maria Neves on his swearing in as President of the Republic of Cabo Verde.
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 10 sent a message of congratulations to José Maria Neves on his swearing in as President of the Republic of Cabo Verde.
Josia Maria Neves,61, who served as prime minister from 2000-2016, won the presidential election last month./.
Josia Maria Neves,61, who served as prime minister from 2000-2016, won the presidential election last month./.